Germany's foot-dragging over emissions saw it get some bad press (Photo: EUobserver)

Germany backs down in EU emissions fight

by Honor Mahony,

Germany has backed down from a high-profile fight with Brussels over proposed cuts to its greenhouse gas emissions.

Environment minister Sigmar Gabriel said Berlin would accept the European Commission's demands for a cut in carbon dixoide emissions between 2008 and 2011, according to German daily die Tageszeitung.

"Germany has another basis for its calculations but in the end we are only 2 percent apart," said the minister adding "We will accept this; to make clear also that we st...

