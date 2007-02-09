Germany backs down in EU emissions fight

Germany has backed down from a high-profile fight with Brussels over proposed cuts to its greenhouse gas emissions.

Environment minister Sigmar Gabriel said Berlin would accept the European Commission's demands for a cut in carbon dixoide emissions between 2008 and 2011, according to German daily die Tageszeitung.

"Germany has another basis for its calculations but in the end we are only 2 percent apart," said the minister adding "We will accept this; to make clear also that we st...