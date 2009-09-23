Ad
Mr Cameron: the letter could harm the Conservative party's standing in the EU, a liberal MEP said (Photo: net efekt)

UK opposition leader backs Klaus on Lisbon Treaty delay

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

In a show of support for Czech President Vaclav Klaus's continued refusal to complete ratification of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, the leader of the British Conservative Party has sent Mr Klaus a letter noting that the party intends to hold a referendum on the document if they are elected into government next year.

The move, reported on Wednesday (23 September) in the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, would appear to support the theory that Mr Klaus is delaying signature of the treaty, already ...

