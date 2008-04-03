NATO to enlarge to two Balkan countries

NATO leaders gathered in Bucharest on Wednesday (2 April) agreed to admit two Balkan countries – Croatia and Albania – to the organisation, but an unsolved dispute between Skopje and Athens has delayed Macedonia's invitation.

During a dinner on Wednesday evening, all 26 NATO members agreed Zagreb and Tirana should be invited to join the Alliance, NATO spokesman James Appathurai said at a press briefing after the meal.

But the Greek delegation "made it very clear that until the nam...