Dutch MPs reject referendum path

The Dutch Labour party has rejected the idea of holding a referendum on the EU's Reform Treaty, making the chances of a public poll in the country extremely unlikely.

After a long meeting on Tuesday (25 September), an overwhelming majority of Labour MPs indicated they were against asking Dutch citizens their opinion on the Reform Treaty, which is to be finalised by EU member states at the end of this year.

According to Labour MP Mariette Hamer, quoted by Elsevier, there was no vo...