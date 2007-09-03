France to get own energy giant

The boards of directors of French energy companies Suez and Gaz de France (GDF) have approved a merger plan giving birth to a national energy giant of which the French state would own more than 34 %.

The Secretary General of the Elysee Palace Claude Gueant has welcomed the move saying it would create the second or third biggest energy company in Europe with a market capitalisation of about €80 billion.

Technically, GDF-Suez is a privatisation of the public owned GDF, but the Frenc...