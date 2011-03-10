Nato moving warships and planes closer to Libya

Nato defence ministers have agreed to reposition warships and airplanes currently deployed in the Mediterranean closer to the Libyan coast and to "further explore" the possibility of establishing a no-fly zone.

"Today we have taken two decisions: to increase the presence of Nato maritime assets in the central Mediterranean ... and to continue planning for a no-fly zone in case Nato were to receive a clear UN mandate," Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said during a press conference at t...