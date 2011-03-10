Ad
euobserver
Libya risks turning into a failed state and a breeding ground for terrorism, Rasmussen said (Photo: Nato)

Nato moving warships and planes closer to Libya

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Nato defence ministers have agreed to reposition warships and airplanes currently deployed in the Mediterranean closer to the Libyan coast and to "further explore" the possibility of establishing a no-fly zone.

"Today we have taken two decisions: to increase the presence of Nato maritime assets in the central Mediterranean ... and to continue planning for a no-fly zone in case Nato were to receive a clear UN mandate," Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said during a press conference at t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Libya risks turning into a failed state and a breeding ground for terrorism, Rasmussen said (Photo: Nato)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections