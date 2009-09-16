Vote gives commission more 'authority,' says Barroso

Jose Manuel Barroso was re-elected for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission by a clear majority in the European Parliament on Wednesday (16 September), putting an end to weeks of uncertainty and sabre rattling by his opponents in the EU house.

Against many predictions, the centre-right Portuguese politician won an absolute majority of the 736-strong parliament hauling in 382 votes in his favour, 219 against and 117 abstentions.

A clearly delighted Mr Bar...