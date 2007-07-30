EU-Polish conflict over motorway heads for climax

The construction of a Polish motorway cutting through an EU nature reserve is set to go ahead this week despite protests from Brussels and green groups as well as the risk of an EU court case.

The Via Baltica – or European route E67 – is part of an international highway system linking Warsaw with Helsinki via the Baltic states.

But Warsaw wants to build a section of the road through the Rospuda Valley in north-east Poland, where virgin forests and unique wetlands are home to the w...