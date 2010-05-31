UN climate talks re-start amid widespread pessimism, mistrust

Six months after the UN climate summit in Copenhagen ended in a shambles of mistrust and vitriol, with an accord widely agreed to be lacking in ambition negotiated in backrooms by a handful of nations, the conversation restarts on Monday in Bonn under an atmosphere that has hardly improved since the winter.

Going into the 12-day meeting, the half-way point between last year's summit and its follow-up in Cancun, Mexico, the outgoing chair of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change...