Macedonian paradox: Pessimism fails to dent PM's support

Macedonians are a pollster's paradox: a majority of 54 percent believe the standard of living is worse than four years ago, 38 percent bemoan a decrease of democracy and 39 percent see their country further removed from EU and Nato. But despite it all, Christian Democrat Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski remains the most trusted politician.

This is just one of the strange results of a recent poll conducted by the Macedonian daily, Dnevnik.

N...