Germans head to polls following low-key campaign

Germans head to the polls on Sunday (27 September) and are expected to hand chancellor Angela Merkel another term in office, although the shape of the future governing coalition remain far from clear following a lacklustre campaign by the main political parties.

The Christian Democrat (CDU) Chancellor Angela Merkel, know for her capability as a politician as much as for her dull campaigning style, is popular among Germans who like their politicians to be low-key rather than showy. A rec...