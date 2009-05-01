EU condemns Russian agreement with South Ossetia, Abkhazia

Russia has taken official control of the borders of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in a 10-year deal with the two Georgian breakaway regions.

The move, made in a formal ceremony at the Kremlin on Thursday (30 April), comes as Nato moves forward with planned exercises in Georgia next week and only a day after Russia and Nato resumed official contacts following the Georgian war last August.

The European Union alongside Nato and the United States have condemned the development as a breac...