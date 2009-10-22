Brussels blames member states for red tape delays

The European Commission on Thursday (22 October) put the blame squarely on member states and MEPs for the slow pace in reducing the administrative costs faced by companies trying to follow EU rules.

Compliance with EU laws often means regular provision of statistics, lengthy book-keeping procedures and reams of forms that need to be filled out - long a source of frustration to companies operating in the 27 nation Union.

In 2007, the European Commission announced it would reduce r...