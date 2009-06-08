Libertas vote fails to materialise

The leader of the pan-European eurosceptic Libertas party, Declan Ganley, looks highly unlikely to gain a seat in the European Parliament, with voters across the EU also rejecting all but one of the parties other candidates.

As well as raising a big question mark over the party's future, the result also has important implications for ratification of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, with Mr Ganley recently saying he would take a back seat in a second Irish Lisbon referendum if he failed to be el...