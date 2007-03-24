Ad
euobserver
Max Kohnstamm -"Monnet very clearly stressed the revolutionary nature of this process" (Photo: EUobserver)

'We had no time to philosophise about this revolution'

by Mark Beunderman,

It was during a trip to a destroyed Germany in 1947 when Max Kohnstamm, a Dutchman working as a private secretary for queen Wilhelmina, became deeply convinced that Europe should take "common responsibility" for its post-war future.

"That journey made a great impression on me," says Mr Kohnstamm who just a few years later became one of the pioneers of European integration and a close collaborator of EU 'founding father' Jean Monnet.

"I was especially overwhelmed by the unimagin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Max Kohnstamm -"Monnet very clearly stressed the revolutionary nature of this process" (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections