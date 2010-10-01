Ad
euobserver
A recent protest in Brussels. Romanian trade unions have problems getting people on to the streets (Photo: EUobserver)

The decline of Romanian trade unions

by Dan Alexe,

The progressive decline of the influence of Romanian trade unions has not not caused by the economic crisis but is rather the result of the increasing entanglement of the unions' leadership with the political class. Matters have been made worse by a waning belief in the importance of trade union membership and a loss of confidence in the probity of their leaders.

In spite of the extremely tough austerity measures imposed by the Romanian government – a 25 percent cut in all salaries in t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A recent protest in Brussels. Romanian trade unions have problems getting people on to the streets (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections