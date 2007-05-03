Ad
euobserver
The Eiffel tower at sunrise: but who will watch over France after 6 May? (Photo: Wikipedia)

No clear winner in French presidential TV debate

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

With just three days to go until the most highly-anticipated French presidential election in years, the two candidates slugged it out in a passionate and at times aggressive TV debate on Wednesday (2 May) evening, which lasted over two hours but left no outright winner.

Both Nicolas Sarkozy on the right and his socialist challenger, Segolene Royal, tried to shrug off the political portraits that have emerged over the past few weeks – Sarkozy as aggressive and prone to outbursts and Roya...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The Eiffel tower at sunrise: but who will watch over France after 6 May? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections