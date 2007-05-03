No clear winner in French presidential TV debate

With just three days to go until the most highly-anticipated French presidential election in years, the two candidates slugged it out in a passionate and at times aggressive TV debate on Wednesday (2 May) evening, which lasted over two hours but left no outright winner.

Both Nicolas Sarkozy on the right and his socialist challenger, Segolene Royal, tried to shrug off the political portraits that have emerged over the past few weeks – Sarkozy as aggressive and prone to outbursts and Roya...