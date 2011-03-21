Ad
Westerwelle: 'When we listen closely to what the Arab League yesterday said, unfortunately we see that we have reasons for our concern' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany plays up Arab scepticism on Libya action

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle has used a disputed Arab League statement to justify staying out of the military action against Colonel Gaddafi.

Speaking to press at a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday (21 March), Westerwelle recalled several times that Arab League chief Amr Moussa was quoted on Sunday as saying the air strikes have gone beyond the UN mandate on imposing a no-fly zone.

"German soldiers will not be sent to Libya because we think this war c...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

