EU continues to lag behind US on innovation

The EU has made some headway in its bid to make itself more innovative and boost its economy but is still lagging far behind the US and Japan, a new report by the European Commission has shown.

The study, released on Thursday (22 January), indicates that the 27-nation bloc has seen a strong rise in the number of graduates in areas such as science and engineering as well as a boost in the availability of internet broadband and the amount of private capital to spend on innovation.

