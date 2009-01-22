Ad
euobserver
The EU is producing more graduates in science and engineering (Photo: European Commission)

EU continues to lag behind US on innovation

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU has made some headway in its bid to make itself more innovative and boost its economy but is still lagging far behind the US and Japan, a new report by the European Commission has shown.

The study, released on Thursday (22 January), indicates that the 27-nation bloc has seen a strong rise in the number of graduates in areas such as science and engineering as well as a boost in the availability of internet broadband and the amount of private capital to spend on innovation.

B...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The EU is producing more graduates in science and engineering (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections