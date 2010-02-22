Ad
Jan-Peter Balkenende failed to persuade his coalition partners on Afghanistan (Photo: Wikipedia)

Dutch to pull troops out of Aghanistan following government collapse

by Honor Mahony,

Dutch Prime Minister Jan-Peter Balkenende said on Sunday (22 February) that his country's troops are likely to be pulled out of Afghanistan by the end of this year, a move he said may prompt other wavering states - including EU members - to think about doing the same.

"If nothing else will take its place, then it ends," Mr Balkenende told Buitenhof, a domestic current affairs television programme, reports Reuters.

The centre-right leader was speaking a day after his government co...

