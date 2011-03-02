Barroso to young Arabs: 'We are with you'

EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has urged Moammar Gaddafi to step down and outlined ideas on a new EU north Africa policy ahead of an EU summit on Libya next week.

"It is time for him [Gaddafi] to go and give the country back to the people of Libya," he said in the EU capital on Wednesday (2 March). "It is our duty to say to the Arab people that we are on their side. From Brussels I want to say this particularly to the young Arabs that are now fighting for freedom and democracy...