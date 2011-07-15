Ad
euobserver
Italy as depicted on a euro banknote. There are fears that the eurozone crisis could engulf Italy too (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

Italy on course for speedy approval of budget

by Honor Mahony,

Italy's lower house of parliament is set Friday for fast-track approval of a three-year austerity budget amid pressure from both the markets and other EU member states to take swift action.

With senate approval (161 to 135 votes) given on Thursday, the lower house is expected to greenlight the measures designed to eliminate Italy's budget deficit by 2014 through a combination of cuts and taxes amounting to €45bn.

Fears that the eurozone crisis would spread to Italy came to the for...

euobserver

