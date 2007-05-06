Sarkozy to be next French president

The centre-right Nicolas Sarkozy has been elected the next president of France following a day of voting that saw the highest turnout in decades and riot police in place in case there of civil unrest.

With the polls having closed at 8pm CET on Sunday Mr Sarkozy has received 53.06 percent of the vote in comparison to the 46.94 percent received by his left wing challenger Segolene Royal, according to French daily Le Monde.

The turnout is once again extremely high (around 85.5%) foll...