Polish and US officials rebuke 'mistaken' Georgia and 'illegal' Russia

Russia breached international law when attacking Georgia, therefore it must face consequences, not sanctions, said Eckart von Klaeden, foreign policy spokesperson for the German conservatives at a debate ahead of the EU summit on Georgia.

A common European position could only be based on the "founding principle of the EU – the rule of law", argued Mr von Klaeden.

"In Germany in the last few years, we used double standards about Russia, because we judged it too mildly. We have to ...