Court rules against member states in EU salary battle

Europe's top court has ruled against a member state decision to limit an EU salary increase due to the economic downturn, a move likely to add further tension to already difficult EU budget talks.
National capitals voted in December 2009 to halve a planned 3.7 percent annual increase in salaries for EU officials, but on Wednesday (24 November) the European Court of Justice ruled the move to be illegal.
"The council [representing member states] exceeded the powers conferred on it ...
