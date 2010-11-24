Ad
Judges sided with the European Commission (Photo: Diane Byrne)

Court rules against member states in EU salary battle

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Europe's top court has ruled against a member state decision to limit an EU salary increase due to the economic downturn, a move likely to add further tension to already difficult EU budget talks.

National capitals voted in December 2009 to halve a planned 3.7 percent annual increase in salaries for EU officials, but on Wednesday (24 November) the European Court of Justice ruled the move to be illegal.

"The council [representing member states] exceeded the powers conferred on it ...

