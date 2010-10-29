Nato to halve troops in Kosovo to just 5,000

Nato has decided to halve the number of alliance troops stationed in Kosovo over the next few months. By the end of the "Gate 2" phase just over 5,000 soldiers will remain in the country.

The Nato-led Kfor mission currently deploys around 10,000 troops made up of members of the alliance and outside partners. The decision to downsize was made following recommendations by military authorities and an assessment of the situation on the ground.

Alliance experts believe the security s...