Ad
euobserver
Libertas hopes to field candidates in each member states (Photo: EUobserver)

Libertas expects to field 100 candidates for European elections

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Anti-treaty party Libertas is hoping to field at least 100 candidates for the upcoming June European elections, its chief Declan Ganley has said.

In Brussels on Thursday (19 March) the Irish businessman who speared-headed a successful no campaign ahead of Ireland's referendum on the Lisbon Treaty last year said:

"We expect to be running over one hundred candidates. How much over the 100 remains to be seen, it could be significantly more than that."

Fresh from having announce...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Libertas hopes to field candidates in each member states (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections