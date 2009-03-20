Libertas expects to field 100 candidates for European elections

Anti-treaty party Libertas is hoping to field at least 100 candidates for the upcoming June European elections, its chief Declan Ganley has said.

In Brussels on Thursday (19 March) the Irish businessman who speared-headed a successful no campaign ahead of Ireland's referendum on the Lisbon Treaty last year said:

"We expect to be running over one hundred candidates. How much over the 100 remains to be seen, it could be significantly more than that."

Fresh from having announce...