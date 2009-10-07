Ukraine failing to meet EU conditions for gas loan

There is no risk of a fresh gas supply crisis in the coming winter despite Ukraine's inability to meet the conditions of an EU-brokered loan for its ailing national gas company, a senior Ukrainian official has said.

"Right now, Ukraine is ready to pump gas to European customers. We have enough gas in our underground storage tanks to ensure supplies for the winter of 2009 and 2010," Ukraine's top official in charge of energy security, Bohdan Sokolovsky, told EUobserver in a phone intervi...