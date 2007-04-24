Brussels heads for clash on energy 'unbundling'

The European Commission is heading for a hefty scuffle with member states as it pursues its plans to break up large energy companies in the face of resistance from Germany, France and Spain.

With a proposal due to the come out in September, energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs has been preparing the ground for national governments, sending blunt messages that the softer alternative is not enough.

Speaking at an energy conference in Berlin on Monday (23 April), Mr Piebalgs said the ...