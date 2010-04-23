Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria had originally hoped to join the euro by 2012 (Photo: andres rueda)

Bulgaria says goodbye to early euro accession

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria has to put off plans to join the euro area entry mechanism after its 2009 revised budget gap exceeded the thee percent EU threshold.

Instead the European Commission is to target the new member state with an excessive deficit procedure.

Bulgaria's deficit last year was 3.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) up from 0.8% reported earlier by the government, Eurostat reported.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has blamed the increase on extra spending stemming from annexes to ...

