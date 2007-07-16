Sarkozy brings in EU troops to celebrate Bastille day

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has reiterated calls for a common European defence policy, with troops from all EU member states present for a march in Paris to celebrate the 14 July Bastille Day.

For his first Bastille Day appearance as French President, Mr Sarkozy sat in the back of a military vehicle, leading a parade of European military forces down the Champs Elysees.

It was the first time that troops from other EU states – including 30 soldiers from Germany's Bundeswehr - ...