Experts say building up gas stocks is far more costly due to technical reasons (Photo: gazprom.ru)

EU frets about gas risks after oil disruptions

by Renata Goldirova,

The recent disruption in Russian oil to Europe is set to prompt serious debate about the bloc's vulnerable gas supplies.

The EU has been able to handle cuts in oil deliveries due to a well-established global market and sufficient stocks of strategic oil reserves.

But if the same situation was to take place in the gas sector, some member states may face serious problems.

It already got a short sharp taste of it early last year when gas supplies from Ukraine were cut, affecti...

