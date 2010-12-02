Ad
euobserver
The little peeing boy, Mannekin Pis, the symbol of Belgium (Photo: elmada)

US grooms 'meek' Belgium to take on the big kids

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

America has quietly been encouraging "small, meek" Belgium to shed its inferiority complex, move out from under the thumb of Paris and Berlin and undermine the 'directoire,' or core of big powers, within the European Union, a fresh diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks, the digital whistleblower, has revealed.

"For the past few months, Embassy Brussels has been working to set the stage for a change in Belgium's self-concept as a small, meek country living in the shadow of France and Ge...

euobserver

