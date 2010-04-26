Romania's anti-corruption body wrong-footed by supreme court

In a surprise move, the Romanian Constitutional Court has ruled that the country's National Agency for Integrity (ANI), responsible for investigating high corruption, has been working on an unconstitutional basis.

It is not for dignitaries under suspicion to justify their fortune, the court argued, but for ANI to prove that it had been illegally acquired.

In its ruling of 22 April, the court also stated that the obligation to publish on the internet a declaration of fortune and in...