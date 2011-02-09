France faces second 'Air Dictator' scandal

A second 'Air Dictator' scandal has gripped the French government, after Prime Minister Francois Fillon admitted to using the plane of Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak to go on vacation with his family.

Dubbed "Air Mubarak" after the recent "Air Ben Ali" scandal involving French foreign minister Michele Alliot-Marie, the Egyptian holiday of Mr Fillon was again uncovered by the satirical magazine Le Canard Enchaine, the same publication that first reported on the foreign affairs chief's hol...