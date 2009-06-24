Regional policy commissioner resigns

EU regional policy commissioner Danuta Hubner announced she would on Wednesday (24 June) resign from her post, in order to take up her mandate as a member of the European Parliament.

"I have received during the elections a huge support coming from my fellow citizens and that encourages me now to take up the seat in the European Parliament, so I am resigning from the current post as EU commissioner for regional policy," Ms Hubner told journalists in Brussels on Tuesday.

The 61-y...