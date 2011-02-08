Nato's new headquarters to cost €1 billion

The price tag on Nato's giant new headquarters currently under construction is expected to hit €1 billion, the organisation's secretary general said on Monday (7 february) as he warned of the dangers of not co-ordinating defence budget cuts in Europe.

"The total estimated cost of the new Nato headquarters is about €1 billion euros," the alliance's spokeswoman, Oana Lungescu, told journalists on the margins of a press briefing by Nato secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

