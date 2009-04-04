NATO takes in two more former Communist states

Former Communist countries Albania and Croatia were formally welcomed on Saturday (4 April) as NATO's newest members. Macedonia's membership, however, is still pending due to a name dispute with Greece, while Georgia and Ukraine's accession perspectives look distant.

"You have very well earned your place at the table," outgoing NATO secretary general Jaap de Hoop Scheffer told Albanian and Croatian delegations at the opening of the NATO council on Saturday morning in Strasbourg.

M...