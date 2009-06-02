Guide to the 2009 European Elections

The seventh elections to the European Parliament since the chamber became a democratic elected institution in 1979 are just days away. From 4-7 June, around 375 million eligible voters out of a population of just under 500 million will be able to cast their ballot, making these the largest transnational elections in the world.

However, while it's a pan-European vote, due to national traditions, polling takes place on different days in different countries - and in one case, voting even ...