Berlusconi sues over release of naked party pics

Photographs of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi entertaining guests at his Sardinian villa were released by Spanish daily El Pais on Friday (5 June), including a number of images of scantily clad girls and one of a naked man.

Mr Berlusconi reacted to their publication saying: "I have nothing to fear. They are innocent photos, there is no scandal, but it is an unacceptable violation of privacy and a scandalous attack."

Lawyers for Mr Berlusconi announced on Friday they wer...