Ad
euobserver
Mr Berlusconi has attempted to prevent the publication of the photos released in El Pais on Friday. (Photo: www.elpais.com)

Berlusconi sues over release of naked party pics

by Andrew Willis,

Photographs of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi entertaining guests at his Sardinian villa were released by Spanish daily El Pais on Friday (5 June), including a number of images of scantily clad girls and one of a naked man.

Mr Berlusconi reacted to their publication saying: "I have nothing to fear. They are innocent photos, there is no scandal, but it is an unacceptable violation of privacy and a scandalous attack."

Lawyers for Mr Berlusconi announced on Friday they wer...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Mr Berlusconi has attempted to prevent the publication of the photos released in El Pais on Friday. (Photo: www.elpais.com)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections