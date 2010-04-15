Ad
euobserver
A tower in the medieval Wawel castle (Photo: jesuscm)

World leaders going to Poland amid debate on Kaczynski's merits

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US, EU and Russian leaders are congregating in Poland at the weekend for the funeral of President Lech Kaczynski, amid a controversy over where he should be buried.

Delegations which have already confirmed include: President Barack Obama of the US, President Horst Koehler and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, the King and Queen of Spain, the UK's Prince Charles and the heads of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania and Slovakia.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

A tower in the medieval Wawel castle (Photo: jesuscm)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections