World leaders going to Poland amid debate on Kaczynski's merits

US, EU and Russian leaders are congregating in Poland at the weekend for the funeral of President Lech Kaczynski, amid a controversy over where he should be buried.

Delegations which have already confirmed include: President Barack Obama of the US, President Horst Koehler and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, the King and Queen of Spain, the UK's Prince Charles and the heads of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania and Slovakia.