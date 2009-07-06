Ad
euobserver
Javier Solana - going after 10 years in the job (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU top diplomat to step down in autumn

by Honor Mahony,

EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana has said he will not seek a new term in office but will step down when the post expires in autumn after 10 years of representing the bloc abroad.

The move by Mr Solana, a former Nato chief and Spanish foreign minister, had been expected but this is the first time he has stated it so clearly in public.

"I had a 10-year mandate which I have fulfilled," he told Spanish daily newspaper ABC in an interview. "I do not mean to go any further."

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Javier Solana - going after 10 years in the job (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections