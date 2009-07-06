EU top diplomat to step down in autumn

EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana has said he will not seek a new term in office but will step down when the post expires in autumn after 10 years of representing the bloc abroad.

The move by Mr Solana, a former Nato chief and Spanish foreign minister, had been expected but this is the first time he has stated it so clearly in public.

"I had a 10-year mandate which I have fulfilled," he told Spanish daily newspaper ABC in an interview. "I do not mean to go any further."

...