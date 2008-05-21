Brussels to keep control of 'Mediterranean Union'

The European Commission on Tuesday (20 May) unveiled plans for a Mediterranean Union, taking care to emphasise its low-key vision for the new political set-up.

Rather than a radical shake-up of relations between the bloc and it southern neighbours, external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero Waldner said the proposals represented an "upgrade" in current relations and stressed that the EU's 13-year-old relationship with Mediterranean countries - known as the Barcelona process - remain...