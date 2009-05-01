Ad
euobserver
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was the host of the centre-right congress (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe's centre-right confident of staying in power

by Valentina Pop, WARSAW,

The EU's largest political family, the centre-right European People's Party, concluded its party congress in Warsaw confident of victory in the June elections and rubbishing the "dangerous recipes" of the left and nationalists during the economic crisis.

At the end of a two-day marathon of political speeches and backstage talks between EU heavyweights such as Angela Merkel, Jose Manuel Barroso and Silvio Berlusconi, the EPP on Thursday (30 April) adopted its manifesto for the June elect...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was the host of the centre-right congress (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections