Europe's centre-right confident of staying in power

The EU's largest political family, the centre-right European People's Party, concluded its party congress in Warsaw confident of victory in the June elections and rubbishing the "dangerous recipes" of the left and nationalists during the economic crisis.

At the end of a two-day marathon of political speeches and backstage talks between EU heavyweights such as Angela Merkel, Jose Manuel Barroso and Silvio Berlusconi, the EPP on Thursday (30 April) adopted its manifesto for the June elect...