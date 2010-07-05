Ad
euobserver
Mitrovica, bridge over the River Iber - separating the Albanian and the Serbian part of the city. (Photo: UNMIK)

Serbia and Kosovo blame each other for Mitrovica blast

by Zeljko Pantelic and Augustin Palokaj,

Kosovo and Serbia are blaming each other for an incident in the northern part of Kosovo on Friday (2 July) when, after a hand grenade exploded, one person lost his life and 11 were wounded. The incident took place in the divided city of Mitrovica during a rally of local Kosovo Serbs protesting against the opening of an office of the Kosovo government in the northern part of the city.\n \nWhile officials from the EU and Nato urged all parties not to prejudge who was responsible for the incid...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

