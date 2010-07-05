Serbia and Kosovo blame each other for Mitrovica blast

Kosovo and Serbia are blaming each other for an incident in the northern part of Kosovo on Friday (2 July) when, after a hand grenade exploded, one person lost his life and 11 were wounded. The incident took place in the divided city of Mitrovica during a rally of local Kosovo Serbs protesting against the opening of an office of the Kosovo government in the northern part of the city.



While officials from the EU and Nato urged all parties not to prejudge who was responsible for the incid...