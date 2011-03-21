Ad
euobserver
French energy minister Eric Besson (Photo: EricssonFrance)

France rebukes EU energy chief over nuclear remarks

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Several European governments have openly rebuked EU energy chief Guenther Oettinger, after the commissioner's reference to a Japanese "apocalypse" last week sent financial markets into a spin.

French energy minister Eric Besson said he pulled Oettinger aside on Monday (21 March) before an extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels, in order to warn the German politician of what was to come.

"I regret some statements which caused shock in France. There's absolutely ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
French energy minister Eric Besson (Photo: EricssonFrance)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections