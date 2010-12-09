Targets multiply in online war on anti-WikiLeaks companies

Twitter and Facebook could be next in line as targets for the pro-WikiLeaks hackers who temporarily shut down MasterCard and Visa on Wednesday (8 December) on top of a string of earlier attacks.

Message boards linked to the group Anonymous and its 'Operation Payback' late on Wednesday evening posted threats against Twitter after it stopped the hackers from using its pages to recruit supporters. "You're next for censoring #Wikileaks discussion," one post said. Anonymous had published lin...