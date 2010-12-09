Ad
euobserver
Anonymous has been recruiting volunteers to turn their computers into spam-sending bots (Photo: Bombardier)

Targets multiply in online war on anti-WikiLeaks companies

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Twitter and Facebook could be next in line as targets for the pro-WikiLeaks hackers who temporarily shut down MasterCard and Visa on Wednesday (8 December) on top of a string of earlier attacks.

Message boards linked to the group Anonymous and its 'Operation Payback' late on Wednesday evening posted threats against Twitter after it stopped the hackers from using its pages to recruit supporters. "You're next for censoring #Wikileaks discussion," one post said. Anonymous had published lin...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

