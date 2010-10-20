Brussels calls for ban on 'meow meow' drug despite 'limited scientific evidence'

The European Commission is seeking an EU-wide ban on meow meow, the popular new ecstasy-like drug, warning that it is a "dangerous psychoactive substance." But the EU report the decision has been based on itself shows that no direct causal link can be made between the drug and deaths.

Mephedrone, or as it is known on the street, meph, drone, MCAT or meow meow, is a recently developed synthetic stimulant that produces feelings of euphoria and has been the subject of a strong media focus ...