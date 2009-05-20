Fire damage keeps commission HQ closed

The main European Commission building remained on Wednesday (20 May) closed with staff and commissioners unable to return to their offices following a fire on Monday (18 May)

Damage from both the fire and the water the local fire brigade used to put it out left the classic of sixties architecture, the Belaymont building situated in the European Quarter of Brussels, out of commission for the foreseeable future.

The cause of the moderately-sized blaze remains unknown, although arson...