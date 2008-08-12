Russia calls halt to Georgia military operation

Russian president Dmitri Medvedev on Tuesday (12 August) announced that he had called a halt to his army's military operation in Georgia after five days of intense fighting, with casualty and refugee estimates running to the thousands.

"The goals of the operation have been achieved," Mr Medvedev said during a meeting with defense minister Anatoly Serdyukov shown on Russian TV. "The safety of our peacekeepers and the civilian population have been restored."

But he attached two cond...